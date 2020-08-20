TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Tucson motel.

Tucson police said 32-year-old Christopher Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday.

They said Moreno was shot outside a Motel 6 on Tucson’s south side.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and said there were no suspects in custody.

