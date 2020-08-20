By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 20, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Chesterfield County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol in a crash that killed a 20-year-old man, authorities said.

Chesterfield police say 20-year-old Francisco J. Beltran Perez is also charged with unlawful possession of alcohol, disregarding a traffic light and driving without a Virginia operator’s license, news sources reported.

According to police, Beltran Perez was driving west on Meadowdale Boulevard early on Aug, 16 when he ran a red light and collided with a car driven by 20-year-old Justus M. Taylor that was headed south on Hopkins Road..

Beltran Perez, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Beltran Perez is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

