McCOOK, Neb. (AP) - Police in southwestern Nebraska arrested a 79-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old man in McCook.

Police were called to a home Thursday morning and found the man dead following what investigators described only as a domestic situation, the McCook Gazette reported.

Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of causing the man’s death.

Police had not released the names of the victim or the suspect or explained their relationship by Friday morning. Police also had not given any details on how the man was killed.

An autopsy will be performed in Omaha

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.