The head of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command is now wearing two hats after the organization on Friday was named the service’s component command to U.S. Space Command while retaining its responsibilities as an element of U.S. Strategic Command.

Pentagon officials said the move, endorsed by Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, will strengthen “integration and synchronization” of the vital operations.

“The Army is the largest user of space-enabled systems in the Department of Defense,” said Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of the Army.

With its headquarters split between Redstone Arsenal, Ala. and Colorado Springs, Colo., the command organizes, trains, equips and deploys Army space and global missile defense forces to conduct worldwide operations.

Army Space and Missile Defense Command has almost 3,000 soldiers assigned to 23 locations around the world where it defends against an intercontinental ballistic missile attack and ensures ground troops receive information gleaned from space-based systems.

