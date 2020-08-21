Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Portland’s residential neighborhoods: “Y’all never gonna sleep.”

The Oregonians who made headlines for months by causing chaos outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the city’s Justice Center gathered Thursday night to deny homeowners some shuteye.

Footage of a march past the Portland Police Association building and through neighborhoods spread on social media.

“Wake up! Wake up motherf–er wake up! … Y’all never gonna sleep ‘cause of me,” dozens of activists chanted in footage capture by Twitter user Brendan Gutenschwager’s “BG On the Scene” coverage.

“Yes, I know Joe Biden f***ing sucks, but vote for him, please.” Protest leaders reluctantly back Joe Biden as they seek to remove Donald Trump from office in this upcoming election #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/jOjNjMq4mg — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Horns blared and drums were pounded as the group was led by individuals with a megaphone.

“I’m sure all of the people living in these homes appreciated this, especially the ones with sleeping children,” responded John Sexton of the conservative website Hotair. “But as tempted as I am to feel sorry for these homeowners, I wonder how many of them support these nightly disturbances and how many voted for the pro-BLM, pro-Antifa mayor. Kind of hard to complain about this now.”

The group eventually paused its neighborhood heckling to encourage everyone to vote for Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign this November.

“I know Joe Biden f–ing sucks, but vote for him, please, please, please,” a woman with a megaphone said.

The organizer eventually concluded by admonishing white participants.

“Thank you allies but still f– your white feelings,” she said, which elicited a smattering of applause. “We can still be friends but your job isn’t to really speak. Your job is to protect me and tell other people why you need to protect other Black lives.”

Public Disturbance in Portland - The protesters have vowed to wake up the entire neighborhood as they march through tonight, an act of non-violent civil disobedience #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/56UtEQ3Vxn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

