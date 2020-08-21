President Trump said late Thursday night that he wants to send law enforcement to bolster security at polling places this election in an attempt to prevent voter fraud.

“We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement. And we’re going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals,” Mr. Trump said during an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

The president doubled down on his concern about the Democrats’ push for universal vote-by-mail, claiming that the ballots, particularly in Nevada, can be accepted without signatures.

“They may send them to all Democrat areas, not to the Republican areas as an example,” Mr. Trump added. “Could be the other way too, but I doubt it.”

Democrats have slammed the president’s suspicion of mail-in-ballots as an attempt to spread voter suppression before an election.

Vice President Mike Pence defended the administration’s stance on Friday, in an interview on CBS “This Morning,” citing his concerns about ballot harvesting and states sending out ballots to “literally every name on the voter lists, even though many of those lists are outdated.”

