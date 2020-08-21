MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A driver in New Hampshire’s largest city hit two pedestrians, injuring one seriously, police said.

Manchester police arrested Gabriel Camilo Baptiste, 25, of Manchester, following the crash Thursday evening. A 52-year-old Manchester man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and a 42-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Baptiste was taken into custody at the scene and charged with a felony of driving while a habitual offender. A number could not be found for Baptiste and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police did not release the names of the pedestrians nor provide an update of their condition. No other details about the crash were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.