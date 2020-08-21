Recent editorials of regional and national interest from New England’s newspapers:

CONNECTICUT

Downtown survival and revival

The Day

Aug. 20

Early in April, as his state was in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tweeted that COVID-19 was a great equalizer. While Cuomo was correct in the sense that no one is immune from the virus, much evidence now exists that the pandemic’s impact across geography and demographics is anything but equal.

The virus has, for example, hit the elderly and nursing home patients disproportionately hard. Racial and ethnic minorities also are at higher risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s also disparity in its geographic impact. Wander through downtown commercial districts in Connecticut and it’s quickly evident that without office workers, summer festivals, bars, music and arts venues and because of severely curtailed leisure and business travel, these downtown hubs have fallen into steep declines. Many downtown businesses such as small, independent restaurants and mom and pop retailers operate on razor-thin financial margins. Combine this with the fact that some business analysts predict work-from-home arrangements are likely to continue into the foreseeable future, and the logical conclusion is that post-pandemic recovery will be more challenging for urban commercial districts than for wealthier, suburban neighborhoods.

New London is a case in point. Already struggling with an overabundance of vacant commercial space and plagued by plenty of stalled building renovations, the Whaling City received another harsh blow from this summer’s pandemic protocols. There have been no summertime crowds who annually venture to the waterfront district to enjoy fireworks, food festivals and live music.

Sailfest, the July festival typically highlighted by fireworks on the Thames River, brought more than 275,000 people downtown in 2018. A study commissioned by Sailfest organizers that year estimated the festival brought $58.2 million in economic value to New London and the region. Sailfest 2020 went virtual and a host of other events followed suit, bringing no visitors and no infusion of cash for local businesses.

The Garde Arts Center has been dark for months and some restaurants that legally could re-open have decided not to because the occupancy limits of COVID-19 are not enough to justify staff and overhead costs.

People are attracted to downtowns because they are lively, eclectic and full of character. They defy the Anywhere America homogenization of suburban strip malls, big box shopping centers and chain restaurants. Young people in recent years have been more likely to choose downtown, urban, living to allow them to get along without personal transportation. They prefer walking, biking and using public transportation to get where they want and need to travel.

Many of the urban characteristics considered assets just a few months ago are now considered deficits in the pandemic.

There will be no shortage of needs post-pandemic, and local and state officials and lawmakers will likely face a barrage of requests for financial assistance from many sectors of the economy. As such needs are weighed, we urge officials to keep in mind the important role a vibrant downtown plays for entire regions. For this reason, downtown survival and revival should be made a priority.

In an article in The Atlantic published April 27, Derek Thompson writes about urban centers in the pandemic, and, ultimately, their futures. “If cities become less desirable in the next few years, they will also become cheaper to live in,” he writes. “In time, more affordable rents could attract more interesting people, ideas, and companies. This may be the cyclical legacy of the coronavirus: suffering, tragedy, and then rebirth.”

Struggling urban centers such as those in New London and Norwich already have aimed for rebirth for many years. The success of such efforts has been decidedly mixed. If our leaders keep the right priorities as we emerge from the pandemic, perhaps the suffering wrought by COVID-19 will finally lead to renaissance.

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston police dodge records requests

The Boston Globe

Aug. 21

At a time when police departments around the country are under scrutiny, as thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand reform, it shouldn’t take a lawsuit to extract basic information from the Boston Police Department. It shouldn’t, but unfortunately, it does.

And so the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts - frustrated by the department’s inability or unwillingness to provide basic information about use of force, surveillance, and the deployment of chemical agents in responding to demonstrations - is taking the BPD and the city to court. The aim is to make the BPD comply with the state’s own public records laws - something the police have failed repeatedly to do.

These requests are neither idle fishing expeditions nor academic exercises. They are critical to shaping the future of policing in Massachusetts.

“In the wake of the recent nationwide unrest over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, conversations about police practices in Massachusetts have taken on new urgency as the State House and local city councils consider various policing bills and ordinances,” the lawsuit notes. “Individuals and organizations throughout the Commonwealth are searching for facts to inform these important, and time-sensitive, discussions.”

Even as this case is pending, House and Senate conferees on Beacon Hill are now in their fourth week of trying to reach compromise on a massive police reform bill - one that proposes to tackle the use of force and the use of tear gas and other chemical agents by police.

“We have heard opponents of reform claim that policing in Massachusetts is better than policing elsewhere, and therefore that legislation is not urgently needed,” said Matthew Segal, legal director for the ACLU of Massachusetts. “But so long as police practices remain hidden from the public, it is inappropriate to make claims about how great those practices are.”

Back in 2016, Massachusetts passed some long overdue fixes to its public records laws. In signing those measures into law, Governor Charlie Baker proclaimed it would herald “a new way of doing business” for public agencies. Guess the BPD didn’t get the memo.

The lawsuit centers on a number of recent requests for information about the social justice demonstrations in the city in May and June, beginning with a request made June 9 for information about use of force during the demonstrations. It’s also about the police department’s general policy on force and “its use of surveillance technologies and long-range acoustic devices during the demonstrations.”

The ACLU lawyers got an automated acknowledgement of the request. They’re still waiting for a response.

A June 18 request for information on use of chemical agents has thus far met the same fate. So too a June 9 request for information on the city’s role in deployment of federal agents in the city.

“This is not an isolated occurrence, nor is it due to complications related to the coronavirus. Instead, it is reflective of a longstanding pattern of delay that violates the (public records law),” the suit notes.

To prove its point, the lawsuit cites a March 2019 request for information on any collaboration between the BPD and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The BPD provided some records that October. The city asked for an extension until Dec. 23, 2019. The ACLU is still waiting for a response.

Police Commissioner William Gross has been feuding with the ACLU going back to at least 2018, over an even earlier lawsuit concerning what information BPD and ICE shared on supposed gang members.

“NO ACLU when Officers are shot, No ACLU when we help citizens, no ACLU present when we have to explain to a mother that her son or daughter was horribly murdered by gang violence,” Gross wrote at the time on his personal Facebook page.

But this isn’t - or shouldn’t be - personal. This is about a city agency complying with reasonable requests for data in a timely fashion - as called for by state law.

Back when the Walsh administration was fresh and new, it took some pride in making all manner of data readily available because there was a realization that information was powerful, that it lead to good policies and good decisions.

It still does - or could. It could certainly provide insights to lawmakers both on the City Council and on Beacon Hill wrestling with the complexities of police reform. And, no, it shouldn’t take a lawsuit.

MAINE

Maine wedding COVID outbreak is a cautionary tale

Kennebec Journal

Aug. 20

A COVID-19 outbreak that has been linked to a Millinocket wedding was more than just an inauspicious start to one couple’s married life.

This unfortunate incident should send a message across the state that despite our low infection rates, the coronavirus is in Maine, and it will spread if we don’t continue to be vigilant about observing public health guidelines.

This is not only an issue for people planning to host a wedding. It should also be remembered by owners and customers of public-facing businesses like restaurants and retail stores. School officials and parents should also look at what happened in Millinocket this summer as they figure out how to apply the state’s guidelines in their communities.

In an attempt to protect the health information of the people involved, the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not released some details about the wedding. The secrecy may be well intentioned, but it is keeping information from the public that could help other people better protect themselves.

However, the state CDC has revealed enough to make it clear that this is an important story.

At least 28 people associated with a wedding held at the Big Moose Inn on Aug. 7 have tested positive for COVID. Eighteen of the people attended the reception and 10 had close contact with attendees.

The state reports that about 65 people attended the event, but it did not reveal whether it was held outside, where gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed, or inside, where gatherings are limited to 50 people. It also didn’t report whether guests at the wedding wore facial coverings, which are required statewide.

It would be helpful to know if wedding participants and the facility were following the state’s COVID restrictions, but we do know that the virus spread rapidly.

All of the people who tested positive were Maine residents and are being treated as outpatients at the local Millinocket Regional Hospital. This is a fact that needs to be stressed: We don’t need visitors from COVID hot spots to introduce the virus – it’s already here. We can’t treat this pandemic as if it’s a problem only for urban areas, because the virus can reach any place where there are people.

That’s why parents and school officials around the state should think of this incident as a cautionary tale. Maine’s low infection rate is not a sign that we are somehow immune from the virus, or that the time to worry about spreading it has passed.

Until there is a widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine, we need to act as if the virus is everywhere, because it could be anywhere.

VERMONT

Stamp of disapproval

Times Argus

Aug. 15

This week, Rep. Peter Welch and 74 other representatives demanded that new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answer for his attempts to gut the Postal Service.

“With millions of Americans expected to vote by mail, an attack on the Postal Service is an attack on democracy,” Welch said this week.

The one-page letter notes, “The House is seriously concerned that you are implementing policies that accelerate the crisis at the postal service, including directing all post offices to not treat all election mail as First Class. If implemented now, as the election approaches, this would cause further delays to the election mail that will disenfranchise voters and put significant financial pressure on election jurisdictions.”

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.

“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Trump is arguing that the post office is unreliable and that mail-in ballots lead to fraud - despite basically no evidence of large-scale fraud. Trump and the White House have regularly cited dubious evidence in making the case, including pointing to ballots that have been rejected for reasons unrelated to fraud and dodgy data about voter registration numbers.

Meanwhile, mail sorting equipment is being removed from U.S. Postal Service offices amid a slew of “operational changes” implemented by DeJoy.

Numerous published reports have detailed how changes made by DeJoy, a top donor to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, have cut overtime and changed policies, which have slowed down mail nationwide.

DeJoy, who took over the cash-strapped agency in June, has said the USPS was “vigorously focusing on the ingrained inefficiencies in our operations.”

“By running our operations on time and on schedule, and by not incurring unnecessary overtime or other costs, we will enhance our ability to be sustainable and to be able to continue to provide high-quality, affordable service,” he said, adding that the agency would “aggressively monitor and quickly address service issues.”

Democrats are not buying the ruse.

Last week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said DeJoy had “confirmed that contrary to prior denials and statements minimizing these changes, the Postal Service recently instituted operational changes” shortly after he assumed office.

“We believe these changes, made during the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic, now threaten the timely delivery of mail - including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers, and absentee ballots for voters - that is essential to millions of Americans,” they wrote in an Aug. 6 letter to DeJoy, calling the cost-cutting measures “counterproductive and unacceptable.”

The USPS, which underwent a controversial staff shake-up after DeJoy took over, recently advised the nation’s secretaries of state to use high-priority first-class postage, which costs 55 cents an item, on election mail rather than the third-class, or bulk, rate of 20 cents typically used.

According to columnist Aaron Blake, who write “The Fix” for The Washington Post, “If (Trump is) so concerned about fraud and about the Postal Service’s ability to handle mail-in ballots, after all, couldn’t more funding help alleviate those problems? And if your true concern is about fraud, why would you cite ‘levels of voting’ - i.e. turnout - rather than that alleged fraud?”

Blake notes that Republicans have repeatedly pointed in the direction of this being about electoral gain rather than their concerns about fraud. (Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) last year suggested that Democrats’ proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday - something that would logically increase turnout - was “a power grab that’s smelling more and more like exactly what it is.”)

That is not what this is about. It’s about giving every American the ability to vote - a right afforded to us.

If you’re not concerned about this kind of action, you should be. This dismantling will not only keep your vote from getting through, it very well could be the first step toward the end of the U.S. Postal Service.

