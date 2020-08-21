Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s neighbors say their entire block has turned into “Fort Lori” as she uses dozens of cops to keep protesters at bay.

Locals from Logan Square spoke to The Chicago Tribune about the hypocrisy of publicly touting protesters while using dozens of police to arrest anyone who enters the Democrat’s block.

The newspaper noted that up to 50 officers have been used within two blocks of the mayor’s house and individuals entering the area have been asked to show their ID cards.

“I came up with the name ‘Fort Lori’ because it’s so hard to get in and out,” Ron Kaminecki, a business owner and patent attorney, told the newspaper Thursday.

“As a neighbor, I find protests and actions near her home significantly less disruptive than her response to the protestors, which only aim to keep her from having to listen to the voices of her constituents,” added Lauren Dean via email.

The mayor’s office justified the directive by citing security threats against Ms. Lightfoot.

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Ms. Lightfoot told reporters Thursday.

The Tribune noted that former Mayor Rahm Emanuel also faced turbulent times and never resorted to such a heavy police presence in his neighborhood.

“The Supreme Court has found that the government can prohibit protests at a single home in a residential area, but that does not necessarily extend to the entire block,” ACLU spokesman Ed Yohnka told the newspaper. “The right to free speech and peaceable assembly includes the right to choose one’s audience, and government actions that limit that right for the sake of residential privacy must be narrowly tailored to protect that interest.”

Police spokeswoman Margaret Huynh said in a statement that “every situation is evaluated by the size of the protests and the available space” when asked about seemingly using selective enforcement of a residential protest ban to protect the mayor from criticism.

