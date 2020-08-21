KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police have arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of another man in Kansas City earlier this month.

Thorne McKendrick, 19, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and a weapons count in the Aug. 1 shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Brown, the Kansas City Star reported.

Police found Brown in the street with a gunshot wound on the night of Aug. 1, investigators said. Brown was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives said in court records that security video shows McKendrick ride up to the area on a bicycle, and Brown coming out of his house. The video then shows Brown grab McKendrick from behind and the two men grappling outside a vehicle before the shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police that witness told detectives that Brown and McKendrick were once neighbors and that Brown had tried to mentor McKendrick, according to court documents.

McKendrick is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

