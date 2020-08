EUREKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death in his southeast Kansas home as suspicious.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Greenwood County deputies were called Wednesday night to do a welfare check at a home in Eureka. They found 78-year-old Danny Shue inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about how he died.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.