Maryland this week has been approved for federal assistance to provide unemployed Maryland residents with an extra $300 per week in benefits.

The state will work with the Federal Emergency Management Administration to begin distributing the additional cash benefits by late September.

The state secured a minimum of $431 million in additional unemployment benefits. Maryland’s labor department unemployment insurance division reportedly forked out almost $6 billion in regular and CARES Act unemployment insurance benefits between March 9 and Aug. 15.

The additional unemployment benefits for Maryland has been initially approved for a three-week period.

“We sincerely appreciate FEMA’s quick approval of our application so that we can provide additional relief to struggling Marylanders,” said Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday. “Our labor team will now work with the federal administration to implement this new program so that we can distribute these benefits. It is important to recognize that this is only a stopgap, and we continue to urge Congress to come together and approve federal aid for the states to help support our economic recovery.”

Eligible recipients will get $300 per week in additional benefits retroactively, dating back to the week ending Aug. 1, and going forward weekly no later than Dec. 26.

Claimants must be eligible for a weekly benefit of at least $100 and provide proof of unemployment or partial unemployment due to COVID-19 to qualify for the additional $300 benefits.

Individuals who have already filed for unemployment will not have to file another application.

More information about unemployment insurance programs in Maryland is available at MDunemployment.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.