Maryland recorded its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate — 3.08% — since the pandemic began, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Friday.

While the seven-day positivity rate hovers around 3%, the daily positivity rate is 2.71%. The statewide positivity rate has stayed below 5% since June 25.

Although hospitalizations remain steady at 455, ICU levels dropped to 102 — a 35% decline since July 25.

There are also positive trends in COVID-19 spread among younger people after state health officials saw rising infection rates. The positivity rate among Maryland residents under 35 has declined to 3.58%, which is a 47.3% drop since July 23. For those 35 years and older, the positivity rate is 2.76%, according to health department data.

Areas in Maryland that have seen some of the highest coronavirus caseloads are also reporting record lows. Baltimore City reported a positivity rate of 3.61% while Prince George’s County recorded a 4.59% positivity rate.

Twenty-three out of 24 jurisdictions in Maryland are reporting a positivity rate below 5%. Health officials are monitoring community spread in Somerset County, which has a 5.29% positivity rate.

More than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered to 1.2 million Maryland residents, about 20% of the state’s population.

Maryland residents can plan to get tested at one of 210 testing sites available by visiting COVIDtest.maryland.gov.

