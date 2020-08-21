Vice President Mike Pence said Friday the Democratic National Convention presented a “grim vision for America.”

While making the rounds on the morning news shows, Mr. Pence pushed back on the closing message from the DNC and presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden that the Trump administration has “cloaked America in darkness.”

“I found not just those words by Joe Biden last night, but so many of the speeches at the Democratic National Convention were so negative,” Mr. Pence said on CBS “This Morning.” “They presented such a grim vision for America.”

He said Republicans plan to counter that next week at their convention by focusing on how they’ve invested in the military, victories against terrorists, and their plan to rebuild the strong economy they had before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pence said they’re going to emphasize that the Democrats have been “taken over by the radical left” by supporting higher taxes, government-run health care plans, looser border policies, and easing up on abortion restrictions.

The Republican National Convention kicks off on Monday and will wrap up on Thursday.

