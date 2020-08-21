Montgomery County this week opened up athletic fields for low- and medium-risk sports games for groups of 50 or less at local parks, recreation centers and public schools. Starting next month, fields at regional and recreational parks will also open.

Due to COVID-19, games and tournaments were canceled in March. While games for low- and medium-risk sports are allowed, tournaments are still prohibited. Drills and practice for high-risk sports are permitted.

High-risk sports include basketball, football and rugby while low-risk sports include golf, beach volleyball and running. Sports such as field hockey, softball and kickball are classified as medium-risk.

The Maryland Sports Commission Return to Play Committee Report has more details about how sports are categorized.

The report can be viewed in PDF format here.

All field users and staff are expected to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines outlined by the state, county and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention such as wearing face masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

Individuals can apply for permits for athletic fields at Activemontgomery.org. Permits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Payment is due upon reservation.

Montgomery County Public Schools is currently not allowing in-person student activities on its fields.

For more information, contact Montgomery County Government, Office of Community Use of Public Facilities by calling 240-777-2725 or emailing [email protected]

