The Pentagon has cut off assistance to Mali’s armed forces after a military takeover on Tuesday that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta from office. In a statement released Friday, the Department of Defense said it “strongly condemns the act of mutiny” and continues to monitor the situation.

The U.S. has had a longstanding partnership with Mali in the campaign against terrorism since fighters linked to al-Qaeda took over major towns in the northern part of the country and implemented a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Now that effort has been suspended since the military coup that deposed the 75-year-old President Keïta.

“Until a thorough assessment is complete, there will be no further training or support to the Malian armed forces,” said Lt. Col. Anton T. Semelroth, a Department of Defense spokesman.

The junta behind the coup said President Keïta was being held at an army barracks for his own protection, according to the Associated Press.

All U.S. military personnel in the country have been accounted for, Pentagon officials said.

“We are taking appropriate measures to ensure their continued safety,” Lt. Col. Semelroth said.

Col. Assimi Goita, who has emerged as the leader of the coup, has taken part in the annual Flintrock exercises organized by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) to help countries in the region fight extremists. The drills included training in basic professionalism, countering violent extremist organizations and the rule of law in armed conflict.

Part of the Flintlock training also included stressing the primacy of civilian authority, officials said.

“Thousands of military members from Africa and their partner nations have participated in these types of exercises and training to confront security threats in the region,” said Col. Christopher P. Karns, director of public affairs for AFRICOM.

Last year, Flintlock had 1,600 participants. U.S. officials said they strongly condemn the mutiny in Mali.

“It is absolutely inconsistent with everything that is taught in the U.S. military and its training,” Col. Karns said.

