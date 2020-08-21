SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) - Police in a southern Texas town say an officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer after first pointing at his mother.

Police in San Benito near the Texas-Mexico border said in a news release that Officer Oscar Lara shot Samuel Mata, 21, about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the city about 460 miles (740 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Lara was attempting to intervene in an argument between Mata and his mother over Mata’s use of her vehicle when Mata pointed the gun at his mother then at the officer, according to the Thursday news release.

Police said Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

