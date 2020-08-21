Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Friday morning the U.S. Postal Service is facing long-term financial problems, but he is committed to ensuring the election is supported by the agency.

“As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” Mr. DeJoy said. “This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and Election Day.”

He also said he supports vote-by-mail policies and encourages people to vote early.

However, Mr. DeJoy remains concerned about the postal services’ financial state, saying the coronavirus pandemic has only made their precarious predicament worse. He urged Congress to pass additional funding in their next relief package.

“Our business model — as established by Congress — requires us to pay our bills through our own efforts. I view it as my personal obligation to put the organization in a position to fulfill that mandate,” he said. “Despite our deep, longstanding financial problems, there is an incredibly strong base to build upon — and a tremendous desire of the public for the Postal Service to succeed.”

Friday’s hearing with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is happening as Mr. DeJoy comes under fire from Democrats who argue recent policy changes are delaying mail deliveries.

Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the committee, said Mr. DeJoy owes Americans an apology for the impact those policies have had on their day-to-day lives.

“They have written to me about skipping doses of their medication, and their small businesses losing their customers or having to layoff employees. All because of changes you directed,” the Michigan senator said. “You owe them an apology for the harm you have caused — and you owe all of us clear answers.”

Additionally, widespread concerns about cuts to overtime, changes to mail routes, post office closures, and collection of mail collection boxes have led to accusations that Mr. DeJoy is attempting to undercut the election.

He denied that he changed any policies regarding election mail, nor has he discussed any of these changes or their impact on the election with President Trump.

In response to the public backlash, Mr. DeJoy announced earlier this week that he would be suspending these policy changes until after the election. He vowed that there will be no changes to retail hours at post offices, processing equipment and collection boxes will remain in place, and overtime for employees will be approved.

