President Trump held a private service for his late brother, Robert, at the White House on Friday.

Bagpipers played a hymn, “Abide with Me,” as pallbearers took his casket to a hearse out front while the president, First Lady Melania Trump and several family members looked on.

The president wore a navy suit while family members were dressed in black.

Robert Trump died on Saturday of an undisclosed illness.

The president visited him the prior Friday at a New York City hospital for about 45 minutes on his way from D.C. to his New Jersey golf property.

Mr. Trump had told reporters earlier in the week that his younger brother would be “greatly honored” by a ceremony at the White House.

“He loved our country. He loved our country so much,” Mr. Trump said.” He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate.”

