The man caught on viral video beating and kicking another man during recent Portland unrest turned himself in Thursday to law enforcement.

The Portland Police Bureau said that Marquise Love, 25, was charged with felony Assault II, Riot and Coercion after he and his attorney coordinated his surrender with detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

Mr. Love, who is being held on $260,000 bail on the three felony counts, could face up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge.

The Sunday night assault, captured on video by Drew Hernandez, showed the driver of a white pick-up truck accompanied by his girlfriend crashing into a fence after being chased by Black Lives Matter protesters, then beaten and kicked as he sat on the street.

Officers said the victim, Adam Haner, was unconscious when they arrived, but has since been released from the hospital.

Mr. Love has been arrested at least seven times since 2012 in Washington County, Oregon, according to the New York Post.

Mr. Haner told KATU-TV in Portland that he has broken ribs and bruising, and that doctors say he could have long-term vision damage.

“I remember vaguely being on the ground and trying to call her,” Mr. Haner said, referring his girlfriend. “Then I don’t remember anything. Two days later, I wake up, and now I’m here.”

