The Democratic National Convention was the “gloomiest” convention ever, according to President Trump who spoke at the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting Friday, saying Democrats have painted the nation as a dark and racist place in need of redeeming.

But Mr. Trump said it’s his administration that’s accomplished the most of any president, beginning his remarks by praising the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats repeatedly criticized Republicans for the handling of the coronavirus crisis during their virtual convention, saying Mr. Trump mismanaged the health crisis that has led to nearly 175,000 deaths. They claim the GOP denies science and refuses to listen to health experts.

“Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness,” the president said of the Democratic presidential nominee.

Mr. Trump touted first responders and doctors for rushing to help fellow Americans.

He said Congress also passed historic legislation that saved 50 million American jobs, referencing the CARES Act passed in March as most states issued stay-at-home orders.

“We have mobilized American industry like never before,” Mr. Trump said.

The president enacted the War Powers Resolution to produce ventilators and medical equipment. The administration also built military hospitals in hard-hit states, while developing therapies and working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, which the president said is “years ahead of schedule.”

He was critical of the former vice president, who did not mention law enforcement during his remarks at the DNC on Thursday, as several Democratic-led cities have seen unrest for weeks, such as in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York City.

“It’s time to reject the anger and the hate of the Democrat Party,” Mr. Trump said. “No party can lead America that spends so much time tearing down America.”

The president was also critical of Mr. Biden for not mentioning China during his remarks, which was where the COVID-19 pandemic originated and quickly spread all over the globe, killing nearly 800,000 people worldwide.

Mr. Trump accused China of wanting Mr. Biden to be elected in November, citing intelligence reports.

“That would be very insulting if they wanted me to win,” he said. “We’ve taken in billions and billions of dollars from China.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.