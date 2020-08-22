LINCOLN, Maine (AP) - A judge has denied bail for a Maine man accused of shooting and killing his mother.

Adam Groves made his first appearance before a judge on Friday. He was charged the day before with the murder in the killing of his mother, 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.

Lincoln police discovered Taylor had been shot after receiving a 911 call Wednesday evening from her home. Taylor and her son were both transported to a hospital. Groves was taken to jail upon his release.

Groves‘ attorney called the shooting “an unfortunate incident.” Groves, who is 44, was taken to jail after being released from the hospital.

