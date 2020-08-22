House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday President Trump’s “playbook” relies on voter suppression.

“Don’t pay any attention to what the President is saying, because it is all designed to suppress the vote,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, told reporters. “He’s going to have law enforcement — that’s in their playbook.”

“It’s in their playbook that they’ll have people intimidated to vote by having ICE agents, or other law enforcement there to instill fear in people as they show up… I know it’s scary, but ignore that,” she added.

Her comments come after Mr. Trump told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that he was thinking of using law enforcement as poll watchers to crack down on voter fraud this election.

“We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement. And we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals,” he said.

He also continued to rail against the Democrats’ push for universal vote-by-mail, claiming that the ballots, particularly in Nevada, can be accepted without signatures.

Mrs. Pelosi said that too was a scare-tactic and claimed he intended to undercut the Postal Service to weaken vote by mail systems.

“Ignore them,” she urged. “Make a plan to vote. Do so. Vote early, so that we will have an outcome that is clear.”

