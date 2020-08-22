Ozzy Osbourne unloaded on President Trump over his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic during a recent interview with the legendary heavy metal singer published Friday.

“In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this,” said Mr. Osbourne, 74, Rolling Stone magazine reported. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman declined to say who he prefers in November’s election between Mr. Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, Rolling Stone reported.

He ripped the Republican incumbent over his handling of the pandemic and called into question whether he is qualified to be commander-in-chief, however, according to the interview.

“I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has,” said Mr. Osbourne, Rolling Stone reported.

“If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics,” he said elsewhere during the interview. “Because the f–king guy you’ve got in there now doesn’t know that much about it, I don’t think.”

Mr. Osbourne tore into Mr. Trump as the U.S. continues to lead the world in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, nearly nine months since the outbreak erupted in Wuhan, China, and quickly spread globally.

More than 23 million cases have been reported worldwide, including over 5.6 million in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mr. Osbourne encouraged people to practice mitigation efforts recommended by public health experts to help slow the spread of the contagious disease.

“People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away,” said the “Iron Man” singer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.