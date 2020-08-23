KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police said the victims were brought to a hospital around 3:30 a.m. in a private car by two or three other people. The people in the vehicle told police they were driving in a neighborhood several blocks west of the Kansas City Zoo when the two people were shot.

Officers went to the area where the shooting happened and identified a residence that may have been involved in the shooting. Police said a person of interest was taken into custody Sunday, but no arrests were reported immediately.

Police didn’t release the identity of the victims of the shooting Sunday morning.

