There have been more than 800,000 COVID-19-related deaths around the world since the outbreak began late last year.

The U.S. has seen the highest reported death toll from the virus with 176,489 dead. The U.S. population stands at 328 million.

Brazil, which has emerged as a South American epicenter of the outbreak, has reported the second-highest death toll at 114,250, followed by Mexico (60,254,), India (56,706,) and the United Kingdom (41,505,) according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Brazil’s population is currently 209.5 million, Mexico is 126 million, the United Kingdom is 66 million, and India is 1.3 billion.

There have been more than 23 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, while nearly 15 million have recovered.

