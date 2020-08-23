Their presidential convention may be over, but their campaigning has just begun. Democrats and their nominee Joseph R. Biden now plan a caustic attack on President Trump centered on “chaos,” precisely timed to coincide with the Republican National Convention, which gets rolling Monday.

“The Democratic National Committee War Room and the Biden campaign announce a slate of counter convention programming during the upcoming Republican National Convention to remind Americans that Trump has really only delivered on one thing — a Chaos Presidency,” the two organizations said in a statement.

Their special programming will be dire and dramatic indeed, and rife with predictions.

“Trump’s chaotic presidency and failed leadership has plunged our country into crisis,” the groups said, citing a typical laundry list of complaints, from the economy to health care — and guaranteeing that the “unifying, experienced leadership” of presidential nominee Mr. Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris are the only answer.

Ironically, the idea of a “chaos presidency” appears to have originated with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Mr. Trump in 2016.

“When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president. Unfortunately so far, chaos organizes the presidency right now,” Mr. Bush told CNN in an interview that aired May 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Democratic operation is revved up and ready to go.

“Each day of the convention will focus on a separate crisis Trump’s chaos has created or made worse. The DNC War Room and Biden for President will hold daily video press briefings with top level surrogates like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Val Demings,” the organizers said, noting that campaign officials also will parse the “chaos presidency.”

The four themes of their attacks, starting Monday: Families in Crisis, Economy in Crisis, Health Care in Crisis, and for the finale, Country in Crisis.

The Republican National Convention, meanwhile, will provide a bulwark of optimism, good cheer and clear evidence that the Trump administration has been a very productive force in the last four years. Their daily themes starting Monday: Land of Promise, Land of Opportunity, Land of Greatness and Land of Heroes.

AND ABOUT THE COVERAGE

If you pine for convention coverage without commentary, tune into C-SPAN, which will cover the convention nomination vote at 9 a.m. Eastern Monday, then return at 8:30 p.m. Also check into President Trump’s official campaign version of the convention via livestream on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Amazon Prime, among others.

Meanwhile, convention coverage begins each night at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News. MSNBC and CNN will broadcast from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

POLITICAL GYMNASTICS

Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith, who co-own the Atilis gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, have faced arrest and hefty fines trying to their business open during the pandemic.

The two have gotten innovative, though, joining forces with Republican Senate candidate Rick Mehta, who has agreed to make the gym his official campaign rally site. In New Jersey, officials and citizens alike are not allowed to interfere with a political campaign.

“We took a stand for our constitutional rights and for the rights of all small business owners throughout the country,” Mr. Smith told Fox News on Sunday.

“We hope it gives us a reprieve until Nov. 3. Everyone who comes in here will be a volunteer for the Mehta campaign, and we’ll be here to exercise our rights,” he added.

Mr. Mehta hopes to unseat Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

“It’s time for us to put policy over politics,” Mr. Mehta told Fox News, noting that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has turned the situation into a political chess game.

“And so what we said is ‘checkmate, governor,’” the candidate declared.

TSA’S SMALL CHANGE

Alas, airline passengers left $926,030 in loose coins at airport screening checkpoints in fiscal 2019, according to a new report from the Transportation and Security Administration. That money included almost $19,000 in foreign currency.

“In most cases, this money consists of coins that passengers remove from their pockets while undergoing security screening,” the federal agency said, in the official “Loose Change Report,” which is 11 pages long.

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York had $98,110 in coins left at security checkpoints. San Francisco International and Miami International airports jingled with $52,558 and $47,694, respectively. Love Field in Dallas, however, took in just $184. What will the agency do with this money? It’s complicated.

“On September 30, 2019, TSA had a total of $3,618,696 in resources remaining from unclaimed money collected in FY 2019 and prior years. Of this, TSA has obligated $2,100,000 for training and development, of which $996,475.51 was expended during the year, and spent $32,150 from prior-year obligations on printing and distributing bookmarks at checkpoints nationwide to publicize the Pre-Check program. At the end of FY 2019, TSA had $1,518,696 in unobligated resources available for use,” the report said.

The agency said it will continue to keep Congress in the loop on unclaimed coins.

“TSA tries to ensure that all traveler property, including loose change, finds its way back to the proper owner. However, when loose change does not, it will be directed to critical aviation security programs,” the agency advised.

POLL DU JOUR

• 37% of U.S. adults “strongly approve” of voting by mail; 13% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 64% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall “somewhat approve” of it; 20% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 11% “somewhat disapprove”; 16% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall “strongly disapprove”; 46% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 10% overall are not sure; 6% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

Source: An economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 16-18.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.