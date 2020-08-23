Senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will leave the White House before the end of August.

Mrs. Conway, according to a statement she posted to Twitter and was first reported by the Washington Post, is leaving to focus on family issues and her “Never Trump” husband will also be stepping back from daily politicking.

“We disagree about plenty,” Mrs. Conway said in the statement about herself and George Conway, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

According to the Post, she told President Trump of her decision Sunday night in the Oval Office.

Mrs. Conway, Mr. Trump’s third 2016 campaign manager and the first woman to head a victorious presidential campaign, called her time “heady” and “humbling” and said she was leaving on her own terms.

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will less drama, more mama,” she wrote.

Claudia Conway, the Conways’ high-school aged daughter, had earlier Sunday said on Twitter that social media was “becoming way too much” and was taking “a mental health break.”

Miss Conway had frequently attacked the politics of both her parents and Mr. Trump on Twitter. She also said earlier this weekend in tweets that she later walked back that she was seeking “emancipation” from her parents.

Mr. Conway said Sunday night on Twitter that he plans to step away from the “Lincoln Project,” an anti-Trump conservative group pushing Democrats up and down the ticket.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,” he wrote.

According to the Post, Mrs. Conway still plans to speak at Wednesday night’s Republican National Convention.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

