LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Prominent Nebraska abortion opponent and state Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin died Saturday, one day short of her 64th birthday.

Schmit-Albin died Saturday after battling cancer, said Sandy Danek, interim director of Nebraska Right to Life. The longtime activist worked on and helped pass several anti-abortion laws in Nebraska while leading the state group since 1989.

A recent Nebraska legislative proclamation in her honor said Schmit-Albin was “fearfully respected” as a lobbyist and political advocate. The resolution said Schmit-Albin was a woman of keen knowledge, vast experience and far-reaching memory.

National Right to Life said in a news release the movement has lost a tireless worker.

“Julie loved life and dedicated her life to defending those unable to defend themselves. She fought, with great passion, for unborn children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.

Schmit-Albin used her group’s political power to give or hold back endorsements to political candidates based on their actions in office.

“Anyone who runs for public office without touching base with her does so at their peril,” W. Don Nelson, former state director for U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, said in 2007.

