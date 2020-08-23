White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday the Republican National Convention will focus on how President Trump’s policies are benefiting real people and highlight the president’s first term as one of action compared to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s tenure.

Mr. Meadows said Mr. Trump will promote the police, as the White House blames local Democrats for city protests that have turned violent, and make the case he did more for Americans in 100 days than in Mr. Biden’s decades in Washington.

“What we’re looking for is action. This president has shown action every single day,” Mr. Meadows told “Fox News Sunday.”

He said that’s far more important than delivering a speech, referring to Mr. Biden’s address at his party’s virtual convention that Democrats saw as a vital boost for their campaign.

Republicans will launch their convention this week with a nominating vote in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a week of speeches by Mr. Trump, members of his family and key Capitol Hill supporters from various sites, including the White House.

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said the convention will focus on the “American story” and an “uplifting message” after a “grievance fest” from Democrats.

“There’s going to be some breakout stars, some people that you would not expect to be supporters of the president, and it’s going to tell a very beautiful story,” Mr. Miller told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Mr. Meadows was forced to defend the president from a pair of controversies on the cusp of the festivities, starting with recorded audio in which the president’s sister — retired federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry — said Mr. Trump had no principles, isn’t trustworthy and didn’t read.

The conversation was secretly taped by Mary L. Trump, the president’s niece, and provided to The Washington Post.

Mr. Meadows called it “really a sad day.”

“Another day, another political attack,” he told Fox’s Chris Wallace.

He said the accusations are “just not true” and that the president — who’s been criticized as a bigger consumer of cable news than his briefing books — reads so much he has a hard time keeping up on the materials.

“The principle he has is, he loves this country,” Mr. Meadows said. “I get to see it close, it’s a great benefit.”

Mr. Meadows also accused the media of whipping up a frenzy over QAnon, a widespread and baseless online conspiracy theory that suggests Mr. Trump is a savior against Satan-worshiping pedophiles who control the government.

“We don’t even know what it is,” Mr. Meadows said. “You’ve spent more time talking on it than we have in the White House.”

Supporters at Mr. Trump’s rallies have promoted “Q” in their signs and T-shirts.

The president declined to condemn the group, saying they liked them. He also cheered on House candidates who’ve espoused the Q conspiracy, flustering some Republicans who said it makes the party look foolish.

Mr. Meadows called the controversy “ridiculous.”

“I had to actually Google it to find out what it is,” he said. “I don’t see it as a legitimate thing we have to address.”

