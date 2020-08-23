President Trump would push for congressional term limits and focus heavily on ending American reliance on China, his campaign said late Sunday, outlining a wish-list for a second term before the Republican National Convention.

The list says Mr. Trump wants to bring home 1 million manufacturing jobs from China and provide tax credits and “100% expensing deductions” for pharmaceutical companies and other firms that move from the communist nation to the U.S.

The bullet points say companies that outsource to China shouldn’t get federal contracts and Mr. Trump wants to “hold China fully accounting for allowing the virus to spread around the world,” though doesn’t say how.

The coronavirus pandemic that’s killed over 176,000 people in the U.S. would loom over any post-election honeymoon for Mr. Trump if he defeats former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

His agenda list predicts a vaccine by the end of 2020 and a “return to normal” next year, while refilling stockpiles of needed supplies for future pandemics. The campaign says all essential medicines should be made in the U.S., too.

On taxes, Mr. Trump wants to revamp the code to provide more take-home pay and offer “Made in America” tax credits, while pursuing a goal of creating 10 million jobs and 1 million small businesses.

The push for congressional term limits is under a section labeled “drain the swamp,” which also calls for “taking on international organizations that hurt American citizens.”

The plan, dubbed “Fighting for You,” is designed to give voters a flavor of what Mr. Trump will outline during his convention-capping speech on Thursday from the White House.

Some of the pledges in the outline are vague, such as building the “world’s greatest” infrastructure system, stopping “endless wars” and cutting prescription drug prices and covering preexisting health conditions, which is already required under Obamacare.

Other items hit on familiar themes for the president, such as hiring more police officers instead of “defunding” the police. He also wants to treat drive-by shootings as acts of “domestic terrorism” and keep dangerous criminals accused of new crimes “locked up until trial.”

His immigration agenda would head off attempts to extend welfare, health care or college tuition benefits to illegal immigrants, require new immigrants to be able to support themselves financially and require deportation for non-citizen gang members.

“Over the coming weeks, the president will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail,” the campaign said.

