President Trump said Sunday he is working closely with California Gov. Gavin Newsom to deal with massive wildfires and has deployed 26,000 federal responders to the state.

“We’ll take care of the situation,” Mr. Trump said. “Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who’ve lost their homes.”

He said the nation grieves for two responders and five other people who’ve died from the fires.

Also Sunday, Mr. Trump said he is working with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as his state faces back-to-back storms in Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, which could hit the Gulf Coast within 48 hours of each other.

“We have everybody stationed and ready to go in Puerto Rico and the Gulf Coast,” Mr. Trump said.

