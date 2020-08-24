Amy Johnson Ford, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, praised President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying his actions saved thousands of lives.

Particularly, Ms. Ford said the president’s decision early on to implement policy changes and Telehealth services has resulted in more than 71 million Americans having access to remote healthcare.

Ms. Ford noted that prior to the virus, Telehealth wasn’t covered by Medicare and Medicaid, which left poor individuals with no choice but to have in-person office visits that risked the spread of COVID-19.

“Telehealth has been essential during this pandemic. And let me be clear so that the media cannot twist my personal story to fit their narrative; As a healthcare professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID19. And the benefits of that response extend far beyond Coronavirus,” she said.

Ms. Ford, who is from West Virginia, volunteered to help COVID-19 patients in New York and Texas during the peak of the pandemic.

She was one of several everyday Americans that spoke at the RNC Monday among a mix of GOP politicians, as the Republican Party aimed to have voters tout the president’s accomplishments during his first four years.

