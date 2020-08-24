CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Monday told the Republican National Convention that President Trump is “the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

Mr. Kirk, 26, is the founder of Turning Point USA, which promotes conservative and free-market values among high school and college students.

In a video address for the convention, Mr. Kirk described the political clash in America as a struggle of freedom versus tyranny, and he presented President Trump as the champion of freedom.

“Trump was elected to protect our families — our loved ones — from the vengeful mob that wishes to destroy our way of life, our neighborhoods, schools, church, and values,” he said. “President Trump was elected to defend and strengthen the American way of life.”

His remarks, though stark, gave voice to the angst among conservative voters who feel under siege by left-leaning news media, liberal university elitists and racial justice protests.

“By reelecting Trump, we will ensure that our kids are raised to love America, not taught to hate our beautiful country,” he said.

