The government’s legal immigration agency said Monday it will give strict scrutiny to DACA recipients who try to use a backdoor path to citizenship in the future, as Homeland Security finalized plans for restarting the DACA program after this summer’s Supreme Court decision.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said illegal immigrant “Dreamers” who have DACA status can only win advance parole to travel outside the U.S. — and which offers the indirect path to citizenship — if they have special circumstances such as an urgent national security reason, or can only get a medical procedure outside the U.S.

That’s a major change from the Obama years, when school or work trips were also counted as valid reasons. University groups would schedule trips to Mexico specifically to create an opportunity for DACA students to win advance parole and get a chance at legalization.

Immigration advocates said the Obama administration had been “generous” with granting permission.

Under Mr. Trump, USCIS now says even if someone has a good reason for leaving, he may still be denied advance parole at the discretion of the adjudicating officer.

“The determination whether to grant advance parole to an alien is entirely within the discretion of USCIS and must be made on a case-by-case basis,” the agency said.

Advance parole is permission to be readmitted after leaving the U.S. For citizens and legal permanent residents it isn’t necessary, but those on special permits such as DACA are generally not supposed to leave.

Once someone has been paroled back into the U.S., they have an opportunity to adjust their legal status if they have an immediate relative who is able to sponsor them.

Under the Obama administration USCIS approved more than 45,000 advance parole requests from DACA Dreamers and more than 14,000 were able to adjust status.

The new rules were part of a reboot for DACA, the Obama-era program President Trump tried to phase out, but which the Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling allowed to continue operating. The justices said Mr. Trump’s team cut too many corners.

Homeland Security is reviewing the program with an eye toward trying another phaseout, but in the meantime it has issued the new rules tightening the program.

No current DACA permits will be canceled, but when Dreamers try to renew them they will only be granted one additional year rather than the two envisioned by President Barack Obama.

USCIS also said it will only accept renewals from those who’ve been approved before.

That means tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who were too young to apply before the 2017 phaseout, but who have come of age in the three years since, cannot gain status.

“The rejections will be without prejudice, meaning aliens will be able to reapply should USCIS begin accepting new requests in the future from aliens who never before received DACA,” the agency said.

Winning DACA means a reprieve from deportation and also comes with a work permit, which can be used to obtain a driver’s license and get some taxpayer benefits.

The American Civil Liberties Union called the tightened restrictions “cruel.”

“We have news for Trump: DACA recipients — those with current status, as well as those who qualify but will now be denied it — are American. This is their home,” said Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy at the ACLU.

