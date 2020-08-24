President Trump accused Democratic governors of keeping states — such as North Carolina — in shutdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting they’re trying to damage the economy ahead of Election Day.

He predicted Democrats will reopen everything in their states the day after Nov 3.

“On November 4th, it will all open up,” the president said, speaking from the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday. “They want to make our numbers look as bad as possible for the election.”

He said the pandemic has caused an economic downturn, but he touted his financial numbers prior to the pandemic, noting his administration had created record low unemployment for minorities and women.

Mr. Trump said the Obama administration had America divided, but he was starting to unite the country based on the increased economic opportunities for most demographics.

“Success brings unity and we were there,” Mr. Trump said.

The president surprised delegates by taking the stage in the battleground state of North Carolina after he officially secured the 2020 GOP presidential nomination. He is expected to officially accept the nomination on Thursday when he delivers his speech on the final night of the convention.

The president accused Democrats of playing dirty, saying they are trying to send out 80 million mail-in ballots. Mr. Trump has suggested widespread mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud and election integrity issues in November. But Democrats and liberal aligned groups have pushed for increased mail-in voting in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s not going to be possible to tabulate in my opinion,” Mr. Trump said. “We have to watch.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.