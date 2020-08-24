Donald Trump Jr. warned Americans against electing “Beijing Biden” in November, speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday night in defense of his father’s White House record.

He praised President Trump for a booming economy and record low unemployment before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., causing the country to shut down in March.

But the president’s son said there is good news on the horizon.

“There is more work to do, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Job gains are outpacing what the so-called experts expected.”

The younger Mr. Trump, though, said Mr. Biden’s leftist policies would halt the economic recovery, especially if he were to shut down the country again, referencing Mr. Biden’s remarks from earlier this week saying he would issue a nationwide mask mandate and close the country down if scientists suggested it.

“Democrats claim to be for workers, but they’ve spent the entire pandemic trying to sneak a tax break for millionaires in Democrat states into the COVID relief bill. Then they attacked my father for suspending the payroll tax for middle-class workers,” Mr. Trump said.

“In fact, if you think about it, Joe Biden’s entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working man and woman,” he added.

The eldest of the president’s children took jabs at the Democratic presidential nominee for backing terrible trade deals like NAFTA and TPP, saying they destroyed manufacturing jobs.

“Beijing Biden is so weak on China that the Intelligence Community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden. They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on the world stage,” Mr. Trump warned.

He also said the far-left radicals of the Democratic Party have tried to cancel America’s founders, tearing down monuments in cities across the country.

“In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America. We agreed on where we wanted to go. We just disagree about how to get there. This time the other party is attacking the very principles on which our Nation was founded,” he said, adding the freedoms of thought, speech, religion and the rule of law are at stake in November.

