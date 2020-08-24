Federal prosecutors hauled an illegal immigrant to court Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm after police said they saw him pull out a handgun and shoot it in the sky, near where police and media helicopters were circling, during racial justice protests in May.

Feliz Missael Alva, previously deported to Mexico and back in the U.S. illegally, fired as many as 10 shots, police said. A detective also heard him say “This ain’t no peaceful protest,” and complain about “pigs” — apparently a reference to police.

Illegal immigrants are not allowed to posses firearms under federal law.

Federal prosecutors said they brought charges as part of the Justice Department’s Project Guardian to reduce gun violence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.