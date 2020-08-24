CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In case you didn’t know, Montana is now “Trumptana.”

Montana Republican Party Chairman Don “K.” Kaltschmidt announced the unofficial name change Monday as he cast the state’s 27 votes to nominate President Trump at the GOP national convention.

“It’s often been called the Big Sky Country, the Treasure State and the Last Best Place, but currently we are affectionately calling it Trumptana,” Mr. Kaltschmidt said to cheers from the Republican National Convention.

In addition to boasting the American Indian tribes, the agriculture, timber, oil, coal, and the “Rocky Mountain’s rolling hills and streams,” Mr. Kaltschmidt vouched for “Trumptana’s” strong support for the Second Amendment.

“We have at least five guns in every home,” he said.

