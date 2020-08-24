An illegal immigrant caught at the border last month while infected with the coronavirus died Monday, Homeland Security said.

The Mexican man was nabbed by Border Patrol agents on July 18, and during processing he told them he had a fever. He was taken to a hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19.

His condition worsened days later, and he was sedated and put on a ventilator, then died Monday.

Customs and Border Protection did not release details of the man’s age or other information about his case, but the agency said it was “saddened” by his passing.

Dozens of illegal immigrants caught over the last five months have tested positive for the virus.

And as of earlier this month 10 CBP employees had died “in the line of duty” because of the coronavirus, acting CBP chief Mark Morgan told reporters.

