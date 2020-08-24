Former Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two-dozen former Republican lawmakers, is marking the kick-off day of the Republican National Convention by formally going to bat for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The “Republicans for Biden” group is an effort organized by the Biden campaign, which sees the slew of endorsements as a “strong rebuke” against President Trump, according to Fox News.

“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” a Biden campaign official told Fox News. “These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship.”

Mr. Flake of Arizona, during his tenure on Capitol Hill, repeatedly clashed with the president over the years, even publishing an op-ed last year at the start of the impeachment inquiry urging Republican lawmakers to “save your souls” and abandon Mr. Trump.

The group also includes former Sens. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and John Warner of Virginia.

House alumni include:

• Steve Bartlett of Texas.

• Bill Clinger of Pennsylvania.

• Tom Coleman of Missouri.

• Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania.

• Charles Djou of Hawaii.

• Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma.

• Wayne Gilchrest of Maryland.

• Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania.

• Bob Inglis of South Carolina.

• Jim Kolbe of Arizona.

• Steve Kuykendall of California.

• Ray LaHood of Illinois.

• Jim Leach of Iowa.

• Connie Morella of Maryland.

• Mike Parker of Mississippi.

• Jack Quinn of New York.

• Claudine Schneider of Rhode Island.

• Chris Shays of Connecticut.

• Peter Smith of Vermont.

• Alan Steelman of Texas.

• Bill Whitehurst of Virginia.

• Dick Zimmer of New Jersey.

• Jim Walsh of New York.

It is part of a larger effort from the Biden campaign to cross into the president’s Republican turf. There will also be a “Vote Joe” app and other tools to try and recruit GOP voters and organize events.

At the Democratic National Convention, which wrapped up last week, several Republicans participated in and endorsed Mr. Biden, such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Others, such as former Trump DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, didn’t directly participate in the convention but still made news with their cross-party endorsement.

The Trump campaign shrugged off the new endorsements, saying its just more evidence Mr. Biden is a creature of the “swamp” that Mr. Trump is trying to dismantle.

“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington swamp for a half-century, so one should be surprised when swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own. President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95 percent — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members. President Trump’s record of success for all Americans will carry him to victory in November,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director, told Fox News.

The RNC kicks off Monday night and will last through Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.