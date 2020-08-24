Jerry Falwell Jr. denied reports Monday that he had resigned from the presidency of Liberty University.

In an interview with Virginia Business, the son of the famed Moral Majority founder said that reports of his resignation by the Religion News Service, the Washington Post and other outlets are “completely false.”

He told the magazine in what it described as “a brief phone interview” that, although he took an indefinite leave of absence over some lewd pictures, he has not agreed to leave the post permanently.

He added that he had no plans to do so.

RNS, the Post and an Atlantic reporter all cited unnamed university officials in their reports Mr. Falwell had resigned.

The reports came the same day that Reuters news agency published a lurid account of a three-way sexual affair involving Mr. Falwell, his wife Becki and business associate Giancarlo Granda.

Mr. Falwell had acknowledged an affair between his wife and the former pool boy, but denies claims made by Mr. Granda that he and Mrs. Falwell would have sexual relations while Mr. Falwell watched.

