Jerry Falwell Jr. has reportedly resigned his post as president of Liberty University over a sex scandal that involved claims that he watched his wife with a former pool boy.

Religion News Service reported Monday afternoon that Mr. Falwell had resigned hours after a salacious report about the liaison was published by Reuters news agency. Reporters for the Washington Post and the Atlantic also said he had resigned, citing school officials.

Mr. Falwell had been put on paid leave as leader of the evangelical university, founded by his famous father, on Aug. 7 after posting an Instagram photo of himself with his arm around another woman at a party.

But he submitted his resignation to Liberty University board hours after Reuters reported that he and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with Giancarlo Granda.

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Mr. Granda told the British news agency.

Mr. Falwell acknowledged Monday the affair between his wife and Mr. Granda, but said he was not personally involved.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Mr. Falwell said he took the leave of absence earlier this month from Liberty because of depression over the affair, and he painted Mr. Granda as a blackmailer seeking to extort the couple and adding salacious-but-false details.

“Over the course of the last few months, this person’s behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public,” he said in the statement. “We have categorically rejected this person’s demands while dealing with him and this particular member of the media who seemed just as obsessed with the prurient, untrue aspects of this story, however fantastic.”

