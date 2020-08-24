Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, declared President Trump and the GOP “pro-America” at the Republican National Convention Monday, saying Democrats — if in charge — will tear down the nation’s values and principles.

The Trump-ally cited what’s taking place in several American cities run by Democrats where crime and mob rule has been on the rise. He said the Democrats have only suggested defunding police and disarming Americans in response to the chaos.

“Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you loot,” Mr. Jordan said. “President Trump has fought against their crazy ideas.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.