A former high-level CIA official and other North Korea analysts downplayed reports Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in a coma, asserting the elusive young dictator is likely keeping a low profile amid the COVID-19 pandemic or simply staying mysteriously out of the spotlight at a moment of uncertainty in denuclearization talks.

“Long-time Korea watchers are the most skeptical of rumors of a North Korean leader’s incapacitation or death, having endured countless false reports,” said former CIA Korea deputy division chief Bruce Klingner amid reports claiming Mr. Kim is in a coma and his sister, Kim Yo Jong, is taking over the regime.

“Earlier this year, there was breathless speculation of Kim Jong-un being in a coma or dead, only to see him re-emerge healthy, at least by the rotund leader’s standards,” Mr. Klingner told The Washington Times, adding that the “current rumors of Kim’s coma are even more tenuous than previous iterations.”

But speculation is surging following reports by several outlets, including Fox News and the New York Post, citing other sources that claimed Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung, made sensational statements about Kim Jong-un’s status to South Korean media.

While Mr. Chang could not be reached for comment Monday, the rumors were fueled by a recent report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency claiming that South Korean intelligence had recently determined that the 36-year-old North Korean dictator had delegated part of his authority to his close aides, including to his younger sister.

However, other analysts contacted by The Times agreed with Mr. Klingner’s assessment of the situation, asserting that there are no viable indications that Mr. Kim is in a coma or even ill at the moment.

“This is total GARBAGE. The perpetrators of the ‘Kim Jong-un is dead (in a coma, etc.)’ disinformation campaign know no shame and have no brakes,” said Alexandre Mansourov, a longtime North Korea expert who teaches at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies.

North Korea state-controlled media have circulated images of Mr. Kim presiding over major government meetings in Pyongyang during the past two weeks and, over the past couple of months, there are images showing him presiding over roughly a dozen ruling party events.

Video broadcast in early August on North Korean state television also showed Mr. Kim in motion visiting a rural area affected by heavy rains.

Mr. Mansourov said he believes the rumors about Mr. Kim are perpetuated by a range of sources in South Korea, including anti-Kim regime North Korean defectors living in the South with the goal of sabotaging any chance of peace negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.

Many defectors are known to advocate regime change rather than diplomacy with the Kim regime and may seek to capitalize on the current moment of stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. The Trump administration’s pursuit of a major denuclearization commitment from the Kim regime has struggled since the breakdown of the February 2019 Hanoi summit between President Trump and Mr. Kim.

Mr. Trump said he walked away from that meeting early because Mr. Kim demanded sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for only a limited commitment to destroy part of his nuclear arsenal.

After the talks broke down, North Korea carried out waves of short-range missile tests and threatened to shock the world with an unpleasant “Christmas gift.” While the Christmas season came and went without a long-range missile test or fresh nuclear detonation by Pyongyang, some national security analysts say the Christmas gift may soon become an “October surprise” engineered by North Koreans to capitalize on the rare moment of uncertainty presented by the impending U.S. presidential election.

David Maxwell, a former U.S. Special Forces officer and North Korea expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Times he is “skeptical that anything has happened to Kim.”

“Although the regime is working hard to control all information into and out of the north I believe if Kim was dead or in a coma we would have heard about it,” Mr. Maxwell said. “Especially if it occurred as far back as April when the rumors started surfacing.”

“This is due to the 6.5 million smartphones inside North Korea and the connectivity those in the proximity of the Chinese border have with those on the other side,” he explained. “I just do not think the regime could keep a lid on such explosive information. And we have seen no signs of anything happening inside Pyongyang to indicate succession.”

