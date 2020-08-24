GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik on Monday said Democrats have neglected Black voters for far too long and knocked Joseph R. Biden for some of his recent comments about the Black community.

“Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves - that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views,” Ms. Klacik said on the first night of the Republican National Convention. “We’re not buying the lies anymore - you and your party have neglected us for far too long.”

Ms. Klacik, who is running to represent Maryland’s 7th congressional district, said Democrats have run parts of Baltimore city “right into the ground.”

“I want Baltimore to be an example to Republicans around the country that we can compete in our inner cities if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results,” she said.

Ms. Klacik went viral with a recent ad that concluded: “Black people don’t have to vote Democrat.”Mr. Biden recently suggested that African-Americans aren’t as diverse in their thinking as Hispanics and said earlier this year that people who have to think about whether to back him or President Trump “ain’t black.”

He tried to walk back the diversity comments and says he never should have made the “ain’t black” remark.

