Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday rebutted allegations that he’s intentionally undermining the Postal Service ahead of the November general election.

The besieged official, testifying on Capitol Hill before the House Oversight Committee, said he wanted to confront “inaccuracies” and denied that he directed the collection of mail collection boxes, decommissioning of the mail-sorting machines, or cuts to overtime.

“Any further assertions by the media or elected officials is furthering a false narrative to the American people,” Mr. DeJoy said.

Widespread reports about new policy changes — including changes to mail routes — have sparked concern about the Postal Service’s ability to function efficiently during the pandemic.

Democrats are particularly concerned those changes were intentionally implemented to undercut the agency ahead of an election cycle dependent on mail-in ballots.

Mr. DeJoy rejected those claims Monday and endorsed vote-by-mail systems, breaking with President Trump.

“I encourage all Americans who choose to vote by mail to request their ballots early and to vote early as a common-sense best practice,” he said.

While he touted his attempts to streamline operations at the USPS to improve efficiency, Mr. DeJoy acknowledged there were “temporary” issues with service over the past few months, which he vowed to address.

“We are fixing this,” he said. “In fact, last week service improved across all mail and package categories and I am laser-focused on improving service for the American public.”

However, both Mr. DeJoy and USPS Chairman Robert Duncan, who is testifying virtually, said the agency is struggling financially, nearing $11 billion in losses for 2020.

“Without dramatic change, there is simply no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis that threatens our ability to deliver on our mission to the American public,” Mr. DeJoy said.

Lawmakers have eyed reforming USPS pension benefits, an overwhelming and unique burden for the agency.

