Margaret Hunter was granted a lenient sentence by a federal judge Monday who said she deserved credit for helping prosecutors make a corruption case against her husband, former Rep. Duncan Hunter.

Mrs. Hunter was given eight months’ home detention by U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan, who praised her “remarkable cooperation” in the case against her husband.

Mrs. Hunter will be able to leave her home for work, education, worship and health reasons, the judge ruled. After her eight months, she faces another three years of probation. She could have faced up to five years in prison.

Mr. Hunter, by contrast, was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Prosecutors said the couple pilfered Mr. Hunter’s campaign funds for their own personal use. When the charges were announced in 2016, Mr. Hunter sought to blame his wife for the irregularities.

In reality, both were complicit.

Mrs. Hunter agreed to plead guilty in 2019 and turned on her husband to assist the case against him.

In a statement, the U.S. attorney’s office in southern California praised her for making a tough decision.

“The prosecution observed that her decision to cooperate against her husband (the father of her three children) was a wrenching and difficult one, which effectively pitted herself against the rest of the extended Hunter family,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. “The personal cost of this decision resulted in severe psychological and emotional consequences, including a fractured marriage, intense public scrutiny, and the arduous of task of rebuilding her life as a single mother in a hostile family environment.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.