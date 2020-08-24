Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis, Missouri couple whose photo went viral this summer for defending their home with firearms after protesters broke down their street gate, warned Americans they could find themselves in the same situation.

They argued they were simply protecting themselves from a violent group of protesters but were charged with brandishing weapons by the Democrat leaders in St. Louis.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday, Mr. McCloskey said Democrats are protecting criminals instead of citizens, but President Trump will defend Americans’ rights to protect themselves and pursue the American dream.

“Not a single person from the out of control mob you saw outside our house was charged with a crime but you know who was? We were,” Mr. McCloskey said. “The Democrats have brought us nothing but destruction.”

Mrs. McCloskey said safety is at stake in this election so the nation should back Mr. Trump.

