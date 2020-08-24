White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows praised presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday, after she announced her departure from the Trump administration.

Mr. Meadows, a recent addition to the White House team but a longtime ally of the president, said Mrs. Conway’s decision to leave and focus on her family “doesn’t surprise” him.

“Obviously, we’re going to miss Kellyanne. And she has been a vital part of the Trump team, both on the campaign and on the official side,” he told reporters. “So, we’re certainly going to miss Kellyanne.”

Mrs. Conway helped get President Trump into the White House in 2016, making her the first woman to manage a winning presidential campaign.

She announced her decision late Sunday evening, saying she needed to focus on her children who were transitioning into distance learning in the fall.

Her husband, George Conway, also announced he was taking a step back online to help with their family. He often attacked the president on social media, creating a public tension between his staunch criticism and Mrs. Conway’s position as one of the most public faces of the administration.

“We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Mrs. Conway said in a statement. “This is completely my choice and my voice. … For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

